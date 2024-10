Once on the verge of extinction, the Caretta caretta sea turtle is recording an amazing bounce-back as its nests are reaching record numbers. Charikleia Minotou, who coordinates the WWF program at a protected area for the Caretta caretta on the Greek island of Zakynthos, joins Thanos Davelis to look at the conservation efforts behind the sea turtle’s extraordinary resurgence, and explore what still needs to be done.