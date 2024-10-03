PODCASTS

Election drama in PASOK and the challenge of uniting Greece’s center-left

This Sunday is decision day for the leadership race in PASOK, a race that could determine not only the future of PASOK but the way forward for the broader center-left.

With six candidates vying to take over the party, the drama in PASOK is likely to continue beyond Sunday’s election as a runoff is expected between the two leading candidates.

Nikos Efstathiou, an Athens-based journalist and author, joins Thanos Davelis to look at what to expect from this election, and whether this is PASOK’s last chance at uniting Greece’s center-left.

 

