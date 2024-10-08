PODCASTS

Could Halki Seminary reopen soon?

Could Halki Seminary reopen soon?

We’ve seen recent reports – most notably in Kathimerini – hinting that Turkey could be prepared to take steps to reopen the historic Halki Seminary, something Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has also voiced optimism about.

Elizabeth Prodromou, a visiting Professor in the International Studies Program at Boston College, a non-resident senior fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, and an expert in international religious freedom issues, joins Thanos Davelis to look into these reports, and break down what is on the table when it comes to Halki. 

Turkey Church Religion
