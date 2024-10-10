PODCASTS

A chance to rekindle Cyprus talks?

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to hold talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in New York next week, the latest push to kickstart stalled talks for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

The talks come as Tatar and Turkish President Erdogan have been doubling down on their calls for a two-state solution, with Erdogan even calling for recognition of the pseudo-state at the UN General Assembly.

Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the government spokesperson of the Republic of Cyprus, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss these upcoming talks, Turkey’s intransigent positions, and how Cyprus’ growing role in the region impacts negotiations.

