PASOK’s leadership race – and future – up for grabs

Sunday’s election for PASOK’s leadership was a nail-biter up until the early hours of Monday, keeping analysts up well into the night. The race for second place, which saw Athens mayor Haris Doukas narrowly defeat former minister Pavlos Yeroulanos, has set the stage for a runoff against incumbent Nikos Androulakis.

Lamprini Rori, an Assistant Professor in Political Analysis at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens who frequently comments on Greek politics, joins Thanos Davelis to break down the key takeaways from Sunday’s vote, and provide a look into the struggle for PASOK’s future. 

