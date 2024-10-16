PODCASTS

Germany’s occupation of Greece and the lingering question of reparations and a forced loan

A few days ago, on October 12th, Athens celebrated 80 years since the liberation of the city from a brutal Nazi German occupation that left its mark not just on Athens, but on all of Greece. Today, we take a look back at this historic moment, but also at a question that has lingered ever since, impacting Greece’s relations with Germany: the issue of reparations and a forced loan taken from Greece.

John Psaropoulos joins Thanos Davelis as we dive into this issue and look at why it is still on the table. Psaropoulos is an independent journalist and Al Jazeera’s correspondent in southeast Europe. 

