Has migration become Europe’s song that never ends?

Migration was – once again – at the heart of discussions at the latest EU leaders summit, as the issue has been taking on new dimensions across the continent. This renewed focus on migration comes after the far-right made gains in the European Parliament, in various elections in Germany and Austria, and follows the opening of Italy’s controversial offshore detention centers in Albania.

Angeliki Dimitriadi, a Senior Research Fellow and Head of the Migration Program at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), joins Thanos Davelis to explore how migration is once again challenging EU leaders, and break down what the path forward looks like.b