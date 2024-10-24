The war in Lebanon and its impacts across the region

With Israel appearing to expand its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, targeting the group’s financial networks, the US is increasingly concerned that the conflict has “escalated out of control,” with top officials calling for the enforcement of a UN resolution that ended the previous major war between them in 2006.

At the same time, there is renewed concern that the war is fueling Lebanon’s sectarian tensions, threatening the balance between Lebanon’s three main religious groups.

Sean Mathews, a journalist for the Middle East Eye covering the Middle East, North Africa and the Balkans, joins Thanos Davelis to break down how this evolving conflict is impacting Lebanon and the region.