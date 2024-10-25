PODCASTS

How migrant students are lured to the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus

The Financial Times recently put the spotlight on a phenomenon that has been dubbed the “north Cyprus trap” that has seen tens of thousands of migrant students get lured with false promises to so-called universities in the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus.

This practice is not only mired in fraud and human rights abuses, but also enables migrant smugglers who are moving many of these students through the Green Line.

Joseph Wilkins, a journalist for the Financial Times based in Nicosia and the author of this report, joins Thanos Davelis as we dive into this story.

