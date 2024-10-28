PODCASTS

Is there a possibility for new peace talks between Ankara and the PKK?

Is there a possibility for new peace talks between Ankara and the PKK?

Just days after we saw moves that hinted a resumption of negotiations between Ankara and the PKK could be on the table, a deadly attack took place in Ankara that killed five people and left more than 20 wounded.

Turkish authorities said the PKK stood behind the attack, and Turkey’s air force bombed Kurdish militant targets in neighboring Iraq and Syria.

Ayla Jean Yackley, an Istanbul-based journalist covering Turkey with stories in The Financial Times, Politico, and other major outlets, joins Thanos Davelis to break down these latest developments and look into the reported efforts to end the conflict between the Turkish army and the PKK.

Turkey War
READ MORE
How migrant students are lured to the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus
PODCASTS

How migrant students are lured to the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus

Erdogan’s absurd claims that Israel wants to target Turkey
PODCASTS

Erdogan’s absurd claims that Israel wants to target Turkey

Erdogan’s Balkan tour
PODCASTS

Erdogan’s Balkan tour

A chance to rekindle Cyprus talks?
PODCASTS

A chance to rekindle Cyprus talks?

Greece and Turkey to wade into maritime issues
PODCASTS

Greece and Turkey to wade into maritime issues

Could Halki Seminary reopen soon?
PODCASTS

Could Halki Seminary reopen soon?

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.