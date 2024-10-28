Is there a possibility for new peace talks between Ankara and the PKK?

Just days after we saw moves that hinted a resumption of negotiations between Ankara and the PKK could be on the table, a deadly attack took place in Ankara that killed five people and left more than 20 wounded.

Turkish authorities said the PKK stood behind the attack, and Turkey’s air force bombed Kurdish militant targets in neighboring Iraq and Syria.

Ayla Jean Yackley, an Istanbul-based journalist covering Turkey with stories in The Financial Times, Politico, and other major outlets, joins Thanos Davelis to break down these latest developments and look into the reported efforts to end the conflict between the Turkish army and the PKK.