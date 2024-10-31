PODCASTS

Is there room for substantive talks on Greek-Turkish differences?

Is there room for substantive talks on Greek-Turkish differences?

The Greek and Turkish foreign ministers are set to meet on November 8th in Athens to explore whether there is genuine room for substantive discussions on Greek-Turkish differences, particularly issues in the Aegean Sea.

In the lead-up to this meeting, neither Greece nor Turkey have deviated from their core positions, something diplomats say is expected.

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis as we look ahead at this crucial meeting, breaking down what to expect from Athens and Ankara, how the US elections could impact this process, and what role the EU can play. 

