Searching for the remains of Greek soldiers who perished in the mountains of Albania

Earlier this week Greeks around the world celebrated “OXI Day,” the day 84 years ago that saw Greece reject the ultimatums of Italy’s Mussolini.

The heroics of the Greek army during World War II are well known, as they showed occupied Europe that the Axis was not invincible.

Today, however, I want to focus on another side of this story, and that’s the ongoing search for the remains of Greek soldiers who perished as the Greek army pushed the Italians back, many of them buried in the mountains of Albania.

Yiannis Papadopoulos, a journalist with Kathimerini and author of a recent report highlighting this issue, joins Thanos Davelis to look into this story, which remains an open wound for the relatives of these soldiers.

