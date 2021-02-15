new-circulation-form-goes-into-official-effect-on-wednesday

Police will start issuing fines on Wednesday to citizens found traveling to and from work without the proper circulation form.

The new form, which is available on the Labor Ministry’s Ergani database, was introduced on Monday and goes into formal effect on Wednesday.

Aimed at curbing non-essential movement that may contribute to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the new circulation form is limited to employees who have been registered by their employer on the Ergani database as physically going into work. It also applies to self-employed and freelance professionals registered on the database.

Under the new system, employees will not be able to rely on the previous circulation form, which did not make the distinction between those working from home and those going into the office.