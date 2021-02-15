NEWS WEATHER

Cold weather front hits Greece, with snow shutting highway

cold-weather-front-hits-greece-with-snow-shutting-highway

A cold weather front has hit Greece, sending temperatures plunging from the low 20s degrees Celsius (around 70 Fahrenheit) on Friday to well below freezing on Monday, and seeing snowfall in central Athens.

Authorities appealed to the public to restrict their movements outside to the essential only, while the main highway leading north out of the capital was shut due to snowfall.

Temperatures in part of Kozani in northern Greece fell to as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) while gale force north winds battered Greece’s islands, with gusts reaching 118 kilometers per hour (73 miles per hour).

Heavy snowfall was predicted for central, southern and eastern Greece over the next day, including in the Greek capital and on the southern island of Crete.

While snow is common in Greece’s north and its mountains during the winter, it is infrequent on the islands and in the center of the capital.

[AP]

 

 

Weather
READ MORE
greece-still-in-the-grip-of-cold-weather-some-schools-in-attica-to-close-mon0
NEWS

Greece still in the grip of cold weather; some schools in Attica to close Mon

cold-front-sweeps-through-greece-traffic-disrupted-in-attica0
NEWS

Cold front sweeps through Greece, traffic disrupted in Attica

cold-front-brings-end-to-unseasonably-mild-weather0
NEWS

Cold front brings end to unseasonably mild weather

heavy-rain-causes-flooding-in-northwestern-greece0
NEWS

Heavy rain causes flooding in northwestern Greece

crete-registered-highest-rainfall-and-temperature-in-20200
NEWS

Crete registered highest rainfall and temperature in 2020

2020-to-end-with-stormy-weather-and-winds0
NEWS

2020 to end with stormy weather and winds