more-snow-on-the-way-as-medea-heads-east

Residents of the southern Athens suburb of Alimos enjoy the rare sight of snow on the capital’s waterfront on Tuesday morning. [Nikos Panagiotopoulos/InTime News]

Weather system Medea is expected to bring more snow and strong winds to many parts of the country, including the capital, through Tuesday and into Wednesday, Greece’s national weather service reported.

EMY has forecast snow for much of northern Greece but also for areas that are not accustomed to such wintry conditions, such as the islands of Sporades and the Aegean, and low-lying parts of the eastern mainland and Evia.

The islands of the Ionian and the western mainland are expected to see conditions improve over the course of the day, as Medea sweep towards the east of the country.

Chilly northerly-northwesterly winds will be coming in at speeds of 5-6 Beaufort in the Ionian with gusts of 7 Beaufort, strengthening in the Aegean to 7-9 Beaufort and as high as 10 in parts.

Attica is expected to see more snow over the course of Tuesday, though it will gradually ease in the city center and turn into sleet as temperatures rise midday to around 3 Celsius. The capital’s northern suburbs and mountains will continue to be blanketed as temperatures hover some 4 degrees below central parts.

In the norther port city of Thessaloniki, daytime highs will reach 4 degrees Celsius, with nighttime lows at around -2C.