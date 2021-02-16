downtown-athens-dressed-in-winter-cloak

Heavy snow slowed down traffic on many major thoroughfares across the Greek capital on Tuesday morning and halted most public transportation in the city center, including the ISAP electric railway.

[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

What was a headache for commuters, motorists and many workers however, was also a rare treat for locked down Athenians who ventured into the snow in small numbers to enjoy the sight.

[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

Major roads like Amalias, Vassilissis Sofias, Patission, Stadiou and Syngrou had to be cleared by authorities to allow traffic to circulate, while the snow was also causing problems with the electricity supply in many parts of Attica, but also in nearby Evia.