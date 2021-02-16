NEWS MEDEA

Downtown Athens dressed in winter cloak

downtown-athens-dressed-in-winter-cloak
[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

Heavy snow slowed down traffic on many major thoroughfares across the Greek capital on Tuesday morning and halted most public transportation in the city center, including the ISAP electric railway.

downtown-athens-dressed-in-winter-cloak0
[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

What was a headache for commuters, motorists and many workers however, was also a rare treat for locked down Athenians who ventured into the snow in small numbers to enjoy the sight.

downtown-athens-dressed-in-winter-cloak1
[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

Major roads like Amalias, Vassilissis Sofias, Patission, Stadiou and Syngrou had to be cleared by authorities to allow traffic to circulate, while the snow was also causing problems with the electricity supply in many parts of Attica, but also in nearby Evia.

Weather
READ MORE
Residents of the southern Athens suburb of Alimos enjoy the rare sight of snow on the capital’s waterfront on Tuesday morning. [Nikos Panagiotopoulos/InTime News]
MEDEA

More snow on the way as Medea heads east

snow-blankets-athens-causing-havoc-on-roads0
MEDEA

Snow blankets Athens, causing havoc on roads

greece-blanketed-by-heaviest-snowfall-in-12-years0
NEWS

Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in 12 years

cold-weather-front-hits-greece-with-snow-in-athens0
NEWS

Cold weather front hits Greece, with snow in Athens

kifissia-lamia-section-of-national-highway-to-close-at-7-p-m0
NEWS

Kifissia-Lamia section of national highway to close at 7 p.m.

cold-weather-front-hits-greece-with-snow-shutting-highway0
NEWS

Cold weather front hits Greece, with snow shutting highway