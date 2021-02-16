NEWS

Shepherd dies of heart attack in Crete snowstorm

[InTime News]

A rescue operation in the mountains of Lasithi in Crete failed on Tuesday to help a 56-year-old shepherd who died of a suspected heart attack in a snowstorm.

The unnamed man’s son alerted the authorities at 9.30 a.m. after his father dropped to the ground while they were feeding and watering their flock, prompting the mobilization of the fire service, the EMAK rescue squad and the ambulance service.

State broadcaster ERT reported that rescuers had to trudge through deep snow to reach the barn where the incident had taken place but were unable to help the 56-year-old man, whose death is believed to have been instantaneous.

