Attica supermarkets to close early due to snow

Supermarkets in the greater Attica region will be closing earlier on Tuesday to give employees a chance to get home safely in heavy snow that has caused problems on roads and stalled public transportation in many parts of the Greek capital.

The Development Ministry announced the decision to close supermarkets early “because of the adverse weather conditions,” saying they will be closing their doors at 6 p.m.

The decision, the ministry said, applies only to businesses in the Attica region.

