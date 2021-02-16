NEWS MEDEA

More snow to fall on Athens through Wednesday

A man skis in central Athens, with a view of the Acropolis in the background, on Tuesday. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

The Greek capital is expected to see more snow over the course of the day and into Wednesday, the head of research at the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Kathimerini.gr, Kostas Lagouvardos said that weather system Medea had been expected bring snow to the Greek capital, while models indicate that the snowfall will persist beyond original forecasts that saw it ebbing by Tuesday afternoon.

Evia will experience a similar situation, he said, adding that the weather system will spread further east over the course of the next 24 hours to bring snow to the islands of the Aegean Sea.

“The very low temperatures will persist, bringing a strong frost, before temperatures start to rise gradually,” said Lagouvardos.

In the meantime, the NOA’s Meteo weather service published a video on its website showing some stunning aerial footage of Athens taken by drone.

