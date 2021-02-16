pm-holds-meeting-to-discuss-weather-emergency

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday to coordinate the response to what he described as an “unprecedented” situation caused by the onslaught of the Medea weather system.

Mitsotakis spoke to officials at the Civil Protection Authority about a range of problems that have emerged as a result of heavy snow and strong winds in many parts of the country, including power cuts that have left thousands of residents of Attica and Evia without electricity and, in many cases, also without heating.

According to reports, more than 600 power lines were damaged across Attica by the weight of heavy snow and fallen tree branches, while Evia also experienced damage to its electricity network.

The outages in the Greek capital were affecting around 30 municipalities in the northern and eastern suburbs, but also in parts of eastern and western Attica.

Power grid operator DEDDIE was also scrambling to restore supply in Evia, where some parts of the island have been without electricity for more than two days.