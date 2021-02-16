pm-urges-public-to-avoid-unnecessary-outings

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on the public to avoid venturing outside during the snowstorm on Tuesday, after an emergency meeting emergency meeting at the Civil Protection Authority to coordinate the response to the Medea weather system.

“I think it is very clear that we are facing here in Attica a very intense weather phenomenon which appears that will continue until Wednesday morning,” he said. “It will affect Attica until tomorrow morning, Evia is already affected and it will reach Crete by tomorrow afternoon.”

“We obviously recommend that you are very careful and avoid unnecessary outings. The state will do whatever possible to keep the roads open.”

Concerning the cancellation of all vaccinations in Attica on Tuesday, Mitsotakis said that the Health Ministry will replace the lost appointments as soon as possible, particularly those concerning the second dose of the vaccine.