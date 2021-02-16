vaccinations-to-restart-on-wednesday

Vaccinations in Attica will restart at noon on Wednesday, after they were suspended on Tuesday due to the heavy snowfall in the region.

The appointments that were set between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be rescheduled, the Health Ministry said, adding that a new announcement will follow with more details.

The snowfall in the center of Athens began late Monday and continued through the night.

On Monday, more than 25,000 people – a record – were vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite adverse weather conditions.

Vaccinations were facilitated by the opening of two “supercenters,” in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi and in the city of Thessaloniki, both on premises owned by the Thessaloniki International Fair. The Athens center has 48 vaccination stations and the Thessaloniki center 24. Up to 5 p.m. on Monday, more than 1,400 had been vaccinated in the Athens supercenter and 600 in Thessaloniki.