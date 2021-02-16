NEWS CORONAVIRUS

Vaccinations to restart on Wednesday

vaccinations-to-restart-on-wednesday

Vaccinations in Attica will restart at noon on Wednesday, after they were suspended on Tuesday due to the heavy snowfall in the region.

The appointments that were set between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be rescheduled, the Health Ministry said, adding that a new announcement will follow with more details.

The snowfall in the center of Athens began late Monday and continued through the night.

On Monday, more than 25,000 people – a record – were vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite adverse weather conditions.

Vaccinations were facilitated by the opening of two “supercenters,” in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi and in the city of Thessaloniki, both on premises owned by the Thessaloniki International Fair. The Athens center has 48 vaccination stations and the Thessaloniki center 24. Up to 5 p.m. on Monday, more than 1,400 had been vaccinated in the Athens supercenter and 600 in Thessaloniki.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
eu-regulator-to-give-verdict-on-j-amp-038-j-covid-19-vaccine-by-mid-march0
VACCINATIONS

EU regulator to give verdict on J&J Covid-19 vaccine by mid-March

jump-recorded-in-new-virus-infections-and-intubations0
CORONAVIRUS

Jump recorded in new virus infections and intubations

[InTime News]
SARS-COV-2

Viral load in Thessaloniki wastewater shoots up, painting bleak picture for days ahead

People take photographs as snow falls in front of the Greek Parliament in Athens, Tuesday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
WEATHER

Vaccinations postponed as snow causes circulation woes

A medical staff walks among elderly men waiting to receive a dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination mega center in Athens, Monday, February 15, 2021. The Promitheas center, which has started operating Monday, will host 96 vaccination points and when fully developed, an estimated of 150,000 vaccinations per month could be conducted. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
CORONAVIRUS

Vaccination program goes into high gear

[Reuters]
CORONAVIRUS

Record number of jabs administered despite foul weather