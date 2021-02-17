Dendias discusses bilateral relations, Eastern Mediterranean with Lavrov

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias discusses the status of bilateral relations and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, the minister said in a series of tweets.

Talks focused on politics, economic and trade relations and culture, in light of the upcoming celebration of the 200 years since the outbreak of the Greek War of independence from Ottoman rule.

The two ministers also discussed EU-Russian relations, with Dendias noting the importance of “keeping channels of communication open” and favouring “an open and sincere dialog.”

He also expressed his concern about the prospects of EU-Russian relations “in light of recent developments.”

The phone call was initiated by Lavrov.