New infections drop to 755, intubations rise to 313

Greece reported 755 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday from 1,121 on Tuesday, according to the latest data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

This drove the total number to 174,659.

The total number of intubated patients in the country rose to 313 from 309 on Tuesday (average age was 70), while 1,246 have left ICU.

At the same time, 13 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,194.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 3,424,721 PCR tests and 1,368,686 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.