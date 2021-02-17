cancelled-vaccination-appointments-to-be-rescheduled-next-week

People who missed their jab appointment on Tuesday after the government cancelled the procedure due to the heavy snowfall in Attica will be vaccinated next week, a Health Ministry official said on Wednesday.

People in the 60-64 age group and those who had scheduled appointments at the vaccination mega-center in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi, will receive a text message on their mobile phones with the date, time and location of their new appointment, Marios Themistokleous said during a press conference on the pandemic.

The date will be some time between Monday and Friday next week and text messages will be send three days ahead of the appointment.

Those aged 75 and above as well as healthcare professionals will be vaccinated next Sunday (Feb. 21) as an exception, as no inoculations take place on weekends in Greece.

They, too, will also receive a text message with the details of their appointment.

Themistokleous also said 450 jabs that were supposed to be used on Tuesday – when appointments were cancelled – were used to inoculate inmates and employees of Athens’ Korydallos prison, as well as police and army officers.

He also said that health authorities have completed 660,000 vaccinations so far which corresponds to a 5.71 percent coverage of the population.

Greece will receive a total of 2,2 million Covid-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson.