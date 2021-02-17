Biden wants to deepen Greek-US relations, says US envoy 

US President Joe Biden will seek to further deepen US-Greek relations, the country’s Ambassador to Greece said on Wednesday while stressing the importance of energy diversification in Southeastern Europe and the prospects for US investments in renewable energy in Greece.

“I think our cooperation should become even stronger, and I know it’s President Biden’s intention to further deepen the US-Greece strategic relationship,” Geoffrey Pyatt said during a virtual discussion at the Athens Energy Dialogues.

The ambassador said it was very important that even during the pandemic, major infrastructure projects like the TAP pipeline, the IGB pipeline with Bulgaria, the floating regassification unit in Alexandroupoli, the new gas connector between Greece and North Macedonia are all moving forward.

“These are redrawing the energy map of Europe and helping to reduce dependence on Russian gas, so those are all measures that we will continue to support,” he said.

Pyatt also expressed his support for the Greek government’s goal of eliminating lignite power by 2028.

“The only way you get there is by using gas as a bridge fuel, and we welcome the fact that much of that gas is not going to be pipeline gas from Russia now, but LNG from reliable suppliers around the world. So we see LNG as a critical bridge fuel,” he said.

In renewables, the ambassador said that technical and research cooperation is also vital and mentioned the cooperation between the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado and Greek institutions like FORTH.

“Greece is also a country which is underweight relative to its potential in the renewables area, so there’s a really nice fit between the US government’s renewed focus on renewable energy technology and the opportunities that Greece presents.”