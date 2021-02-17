Former offices of fashion house Zeus & Dione targeted with gas canisters

The former offices of a luxury fashion house co-founded by the wife of Greece’s prime minister were targeted in an attack with gas canisters on Wednesday evening.

The attack took place in the central Athens neighborhood of Psyrri at 8.30 p.m. where the brand used to be headquartered until it moved.

The extent of the damages was not clear but no injuries have been reported. Police officers were on their way to the scene.

The brand used to be co-run by Mareva Grabowski Mitsotakis, until she resigned from the company board in 2020.

This is the second time that the offices have been targeted with gas cannisters. In February 2018, an anarchist group caused damages at the entrance.

The prime minister’s office described the attackers as “brazen thugs” and attributed the incident to “systematic targeting.”