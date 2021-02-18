attica-s-icus-approaching-full-capacity

Despite the assessment on Wednesday by Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias that the restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus are beginning to pay off, the pressure remains relentless on the health system, especially in Attica, where the occupancy rate of Covid intensive care units rose to 85% on Wednesday noon – with just 36 vacant out of a total 240.

Asked about the possibility of recruiting general ICU beds for serious cases of Covid-19, Kikilias said that this would depend on the needs, the epidemiological pressure and the conditions in each area.

According to the data cited by Kikilias, in Attica there were a total of 599 beds (Covid and non-Covid) available in ICUs on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 755 new coronavirus infections were confirmed on Wednesday from 1,121 on Tuesday, according to the latest data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

Of these, 231 were in Attica. There were 125 in Thessaloniki, 61 in Achaia, 26 in Argolida, 22 in Rethymno and 23 in Halkidiki.

This total number of infections since the pandemic began rose to 174,659.

The total number of intubated patients in the country came to 313, from 309 on Tuesday (average age 70), while 1,246 have left ICUs.

At the same time, 13 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,194.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 3,424,721 PCR tests and 1,368,686 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.

​​​​​According to Kikilias, an increase in the epidemic burden has been recorded in recent days in Achaia, Evia, Rethymno, Ilia, Corinth, Thasos, Argolis, Viotia, Cephalonia, Kalymnos Karpathos, Ioannina and Iraklio.