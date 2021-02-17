NEWS WEATHER

Snowstorm was among most intense in 40 years

Crews from grid operator DEDDIE and the fire service are working to restore electricity in the northern suburb of Ekali on Wednesday, following he intense snowfall brought by the cold weather system Medea. [Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]

The duration of the snowstorm in Attica this week was 36 hours and it was among the most intense of the last 40 years, according to data from the National Meteorological Service (EMY).

About 20-25 centimeters of snow fell in central Athens. It started to snow early on Monday morning, mainly in the western and northern parts of Attica, and then spread to the rest of the region, hitting the eastern parts last.

The snowstorm in central Athens started on Monday night and remained intense throughout Tuesday.

