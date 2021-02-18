NEWS WEATHER

Dionyssos avenue in northern Athens reopens after two days

A worker removes an electricity cable as a truck with bulldozers drives to a snow covered Dionysos suburb, northern Athens, on February 17, 2021. Greece has called in the armed forces to help cope with the damage caused heavy snowfall that has left parts of greater Athens without power and water for up to three days. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Dionyssos Avenue in northern Attica was reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening, after having been closed off for two days due to a heavy snowstorm that placed the namesake municipality under a state of emergency on Tuesday.  

Many homes in the municipality remained without power, water and phone lines since Monday night as crews from the Network distribution operator DEDDIE struggled to restore power in the area.

The state of emergency in Dionyssos will remain in effect for a month (to March 15). 

Regular traffic has also resumed in the Elefsina-Thiva national highway, in the Kapandriti regional road, and in the Agios Syllas Avenue, which was closed on Wednesday afternoon due to works carried out by the Athens Water company.

