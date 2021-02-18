Moderate quake hits Thiva, felt in Athens

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 struck the town of Thiva in central Greece early Thursday morning, without causing damages or injuries.

The Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck shortly after 5 a.m. local time around 22 kilometers southeast of Thiva, at a depth of 13.9 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt in Athens.

Seismologist Gerasimos Houliaras said in a post on Facebook that there were a total of three surface quakes in the area at 5 a.m., four minutes later and at 5.10 a.m., with respective preliminary magnitudes of 1.8, 3.7 and 2.4.

The preliminary distribution of the epicenters is found in the wider area of the Fili – Parnitha fault.

Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active areas and earthquakes are common, although major damage and fatalities are rare.