about-8-000-households-in-attica-still-without-power-after-winter-storm

About 8,000 households in the region of Attica remained without power on Thursday morning, after a winter storm hammered several parts of Greece on Monday and Tuesday, bringing freezing temperatures to a region unaccustomed to snow.

During the worst part of the storm, a total of 70,000 households in Attica and 15,000 in Evia were left without power and some without water since last Monday.

“No one will rest, no one will sleep, no one accepts being replaced [by a collegue]. We will all remain here as we were last night, until the last neighbourhood of Attica has electricity,” Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said late Wednesday after a meeting at the operational centre of Civil Protection.

As of last night, about 50 officers of the Armed Forces, 40 members of the Special Disaster Unit (EMAK), all regional units of the Fire Service had been mobilised to remove fallen trees and restore power lines in the region of Attica.