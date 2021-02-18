NEWS PROTEST

Dozens detained during protest over hunger-striking terrorist

Police officers detained at least 60 people who barged into the Health Ministry on Thursday morning to protest in solidarity with convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

Koufodinas, serving 11 life sentences plus 25 years, went on hunger strike on January 8 to protest his transfer from a rural penitentiary in Volos to a high-security prison in central Greece.

The protesters surprised ministry employees by entering the building, unfurling banners, shouting slogans and throwing flyers with references to Koufodinas. 

Officers arrived before the protesters had left and detained dozens at the Greek Police’s headquarters (GADA) in downtown Athens.

