teacher-who-groomed-student-released-pending-trial

A 35-year-old teacher indicted for allegedly grooming and sexually abusing her 13-year-old student was released on restrictive terms Thursday pending her trial.

The teacher was arrested last week following a complaint filed by the boy’s mother who said they were in a sexual relationship.

She is charged with grooming the boy while she gave him private lessons.

The Athens Misdemeanors Council Thursday decided that she is not allowed within 1 kilometer of the boy and cannot have any communication with him. She will also be supervised by a psychologist.

The investigative magistrate in the case had opined that she should be remanded on the grounds that there would be a risk she would continue to sexually abuse the boy.