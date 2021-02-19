NEWS SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Probe into complaints against actors opened

The president of the Greek Actors’ Association, Spyros Bibilas, has been summoned to appear on Monday before an Athens prosecutor who is investigating accusations of sexual abuse filed against a prominent director and actor, who is faced with two lawsuits.

In light of the recent accusations of sexual harassment by dozens of actors against prominent actors and directors, Bibilas will be asked to submit all the information he has collected in the context of the disciplinary investigation carried out and related to the indicted actor-director.

What’s more, he will also be asked to provide information about any complaints the association has received that have not expired under the statute of limitations.

The aim of the prosecutor’s office is for each complaint to be evaluated and, if sufficient evidence emerges, for a criminal case to be filed. 

 

 

 

 

