Riot policemen clash with demonstrators during a protest in solidarity with Dimitris Koufontinas, convicted member of guerilla group '17 November', in Athens, Greece, 19 February 2021. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]

Police used tear gas to disperse rock-hurling protesters during a rally in solidarity with hunger striking terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, when about 100 people tried to block a section of a Panepistimiou Avenue.

Koufodinas, serving 11 life sentences plus 25 years, went on hunger strike on January 8 to protest his transfer from a rural penitentiary in Volos to a high-security prison in central Greece.