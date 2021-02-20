NEWS

Cyprus alarmed by migrant ratio, seeks assistance

cyprus-alarmed-by-migrant-ratio-seeks-assistance

Cyprus called for international assistance to deal with what it called the “migration crisis,” in an official statement issued on Friday.

The statement was jointly prepared by Cyprus’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides and Interior Minister Nicos Nouris.

According to the statement, the number of asylum applicants and beneficiaries of international protection equaled 4% of Cyprus’ population, a particularly high percentage given that in all other European Union member states, the respective figure is close to 1%. [Xinhua]

Cyprus Migration
