ex-technical-colleges-accused-of-hiring-cronies

Greek universities are somewhat notorious for bending transparency and fair competition rules by demanding an unlikely combination of qualifications from candidates for new posts that usually corresponds to the CV of specific people they are seeking to appoint.

However, Education Ministry sources tell Kathimerini that the practice is especially acute at universities elevated from technical college status by the previous government in 2019.

“It is a sad situation,” a ministry source said, referring specifically to complaints about the invitations of interest for two posts at the International Hellenic University, which unsuccessful candidates say were tailored to associates of the committee tasked with those hirings.

At the University of Macedonia’s School of Mathematics, meanwhile, the candidate chosen among 30 applicants for a recent post was found to be related to a department official.