Coronavirus: Next two weeks regarded as decisive

Experts say that the next 15 days will be pivotal for Greece’s national health system, but also with regard to the general epidemiological picture.

The assertion was made during a meeting of government and state officials on Saturday convened by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias in view of the increased pressure on intensive care units in Attica hospitals.

As experts anticipate the effects of the hard lockdowns imposed in Attica and other parts of the country on February 11 to be reflected in essential indicators as of today, the imperative of increased vigilance was also stressed during the meeting, due to an increase recorded last week in admissions to Attica hospitals.

Data last week showed that ICU occupancy rates also reached ominous levels, while the number of new daily cases averaged 1,040.

For his part, Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis said on Saturday that the government is waiting for the situation to stabilize so that a gradual reopening of activities, with retail and schools first, can take place as of March 1, with the approval of the experts.

Speaking to Antenna TV, he claimed that remote learning has worked quite well, but is no substitute for education in the classroom.