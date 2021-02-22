elliniko-ktimatologio-offices-suspend-operation

After shutting down its Attica branches to the public last Monday amid health safety concerns, Elliniko Ktimatologio, the company tasked with compiling Greece’s new cadaster, has also decided to suspend operations at the rest of its offices across Greece until February 26.

Scheduled appointments made through that date have been canceled and will be rescheduled once the offices reopen, via SMS or email.

In an announcement, the company said that its online services will continue as usual, on ktimatologio.gr.