NEWS LAND REGISTER

Elliniko Ktimatologio offices suspend operation

elliniko-ktimatologio-offices-suspend-operation

After shutting down its Attica branches to the public last Monday amid health safety concerns, Elliniko Ktimatologio, the company tasked with compiling Greece’s new cadaster, has also decided to suspend operations at the rest of its offices across Greece until February 26.

Scheduled appointments made through that date have been canceled and will be rescheduled once the offices reopen, via SMS or email.

In an announcement, the company said that its online services will continue as usual, on ktimatologio.gr.

READ MORE
journalist-of-fringe-publication-arrested-over-lewd-front-page0
MEDIA

Journalist of fringe publication arrested over lewd front page

number-of-intubated-patients-rises-to-3460
PANDEMIC

Number of intubated patients rises to 346

[File photo]
DEFENSE

Turkey to launch major naval exercise in Aegean, Mediterranean

[Dimitris Tosidis/ANA-MPA]
EDUCATION

Dozens detained in clashes over campus security law

prosecutor-probes-media-reports-over-ngo-role0
LIGNADIS AFFAIR

Prosecutor probes media reports over NGO role

mitsotakis-defends-culture-minister-against-calls-for-resignation0
NEWS

Mitsotakis defends culture minister against calls for resignation