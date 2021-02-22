NEWS CORONAVIRUS

Free Covid-19 tests by EODY

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) will be conducting free rapid tests for the detection of the novel coronavirus in the port city of Piraeus this week, as well as in other parts of the country.

In Piraeus, mobile units from EODY will be parked in front of the Municipal Theater every day through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Citizens wishing to have a test will need to send and SMS to the 13033 hotline, requesting permission to leave their home, with the number 1, which is for medical purposes.

They will also have to have their identification card or passport, as well as their AMKA social security number.

Free tests will also be conducted today in Sparta, Karditsa and parts of Thessaloniki, among other areas.  

