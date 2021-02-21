NEWS

Turkey: research ship Cesme has begun its legal activity

Turkey announced Sunday that research vessel Cesme has begun doing “hydrographic research” in the northern Aegean Sea, and will continue until March 2.

In response to Greek statement that Turkey seeks to heighten tension in the area, Turkey’s defense ministry sources told the country’s Anadolu news agency that “the scientific and research studies…do not cover the seabed (are) carried out in full compliance with the 18976 Bern consensus.”

Turkey accuses Gree of being the one actually stoking tensions, mentioning several ships that are carrying research out in the Aegean.

