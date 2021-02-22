NEWS DIPLOMACY

EU foreign ministers decided on more Russia sanctions, says Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks to the media as he arrives to attend an EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on February 22, 2021. [Yves Herman/Reuters/Pool]

The EU foreign ministers decided on Monday to quickly impose additional sanctions on Russia over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said after meeting his counterparts in Brussels.

“The relations (with Russia) are certainly at a low, there is no other word for it,” Maas said on Monday, also referring to a trip of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to Moscow.

“Therefore, we decided today to impose further sanctions and list specific persons,” he added.

Borrel would make proposals for which Russians are to be listed, Maas said, adding he expected the list to be agreed within days.

[Reuters]

