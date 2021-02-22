greek-vaccination-rollout-on-track

More than 30,000 coronavirus vaccinations were administered on Monday and 725,000 have been carried out overall since the inoculation program began, according to the Health Ministry’s secretary for primary healthcare.

Briefing reporters, Marios Themistokleous said that Greece is above the European Union average in terms of vaccination coverage and in fourth place as far as vaccination rates are concerned. He also noted an increasing trend in appointments and that, until Monday, 1.42 million appointments had been booked.

He estimated that by Easter there will be a good “percentage of immunity, especially among people who are at higher risk from the coronavirus.”

On Monday, Greece received 112,000 doses from Pfizer, in addition to 24,000 doses from Moderna and 90,000 from AstraZeneca in previous days, he revealed.