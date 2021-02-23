NEWS

Teacher accused of abuse by 15-year-old remanded in custody

A 62-year-old teacher accused of sexually molesting a student over a seven-year period from the age of eight until 15, which he is now, was remanded in pretrial custody on Monday.

The teacher was arrested at his home on Saturday evening in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri after a warrant was issued on the grounds of a complaint filed by the teenage boy’s family. According to reports, the 62-year-old is a distant relative of the child family.

In his testimony, the 15-year-old said he was abused at the teacher’s home and in one case in the presence of four other individuals.

