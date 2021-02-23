flyers-for-convicted-terrorist-thrown-outside-president-s-house

A group of about 50 unknown individuals threw flyers expressing solidarity with hunger-striking convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas outside the home of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in central Athens on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Myllerou Street, in the district of Metaxourgio, where the president lives.

The group also shouted slogans in favor of Koufodinas before leaving, without causing any damages to the property.

None of them were detained.

On Monday night, a group of vandals sprayed slogans relating to Koufodinas’ case and against an Education Ministry bill creating a special police force in universities on the walls of the office of Minister Niki Kerameus, in the northern suburb of Halandri.