NEWS SOCIETY

Flyers for convicted terrorist thrown outside president’s house

flyers-for-convicted-terrorist-thrown-outside-president-s-house
[Dimitris Kapandais/Intime News]

A group of about 50 unknown individuals threw flyers expressing solidarity with hunger-striking convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas outside the home of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in central Athens on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Myllerou Street, in the district of Metaxourgio, where the president lives.

The group also shouted slogans in favor of Koufodinas before leaving, without causing any damages to the property.

None of them were detained.

On Monday night, a group of vandals sprayed slogans relating to Koufodinas’ case and against an Education Ministry bill creating a special police force in universities on the walls of the office of Minister Niki Kerameus, in the northern suburb of Halandri.

READ MORE
Mobile teams from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) are testing members of the Fire Department and drive-through cars in the city of Nafplio on Tuesday [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]
PANDEMIC

New reported infections may reach 1,500 on Tuesday

turkey-says-greek-fighter-jets-harassed-research-vessel-greece-rejects-claim0
DEFENSE

Turkey says Greek fighter jets ‘harassed’ research vessel; Greece rejects claim

tv-station-firebombed-no-injuries0
CRIME

TV station firebombed; no injuries

tourism-minister-calls-on-eu-to-move-more-quickly-on-vaccine-passports0
ECONOMY

Tourism Minister calls on EU to ‘move more quickly’ on vaccine passports

health-ministry-to-open-38-icu-beds-in-attica-as-pressure-grows0
PANDEMIC

Health ministry to open 38 ICU beds in Attica as pressure grows 

teacher-accused-of-abuse-by-15-year-old-remanded-in-custody0
NEWS

Teacher accused of abuse by 15-year-old remanded in custody