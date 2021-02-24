abuse-complaints-against-actors-head-to-prosecutor

The judicial investigations into allegations of sexual abuse in the theater world will be expanded Wednesday with the submission to the Athens prosecutor of a file containing reports of misconduct collected by the Greek Actors Association.

Also Wednesday the former head of the Greek National Theater, Dimitris Lignadis, who is currently accused of two rapes, including of a minor, will appear before judicial authorities.

Kathimerini understands that the association’s file, which will be delivered by the chairman of its disciplinary council, also includes a complaint by a former actress against a very popular actor, who allegedly raped her several years ago.

The actor is reportedly, already being investigated by judicial authorities for other allegations of serious sexual harassment and the attempted rape of a colleague.

Lignadis, meanwhile, will ask to be given more time to prepare his defense, his lawyer said, who also described the accusations as lies and unreliable.