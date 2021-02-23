akp-spokesperson-warns-of-exploratory-talks-destabilization

Turkey further escalated tension with Greece late Tuesday threatening to withdraw from exploratory contacts between the two sides.

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Omer Celik said that diplomatic efforts between the two countries could be destabilized by perceived Greek provocations, in an indirect but definite reference to the exploratory talks.

Celik asked Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to be unambiguous and reiterated that Turkey will not retreat from its “Blue Homeland” doctrine, which envisions Turkey’s influence over a large stretch of the Mediterranean.

Tension between Greece and Turkey has once again escalated following an accusation by Turkey on Tuesday of an alleged harassment of its research ship Cesme by Greek fighter jets.

Greece has rejected the allegations.