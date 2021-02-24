Dendias calls for withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has called for the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya.
Addressing the high-level segment of the 46th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, Dendias welcomed the selection of a new interim government for Libya.
The Greek Minister however stressed that in order to secure political unity and the effective protection of human rights, all foreign forces and mercenaries must withdraw from the North African state.