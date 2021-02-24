NEWS

Erdogan ups rhetoric against Greece, EU

erdogan-ups-rhetoric-against-greece-eu

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has continued with his incendiary rhetoric against Greece with a reference to the violent expulsion of Smyrna’s Christian population by the Turks in August 1922, according to reports on Wednesday.

“We spoiled their dreams then and we will do the same with similar dreams on our southeast borders,” Erdogan was quoted as telling his party’s MPs on Wednesday.

The Turkish strongman also reportedly attacked the European Union, accusing European leaders of being “in bed with terrorist organizations.”

Turkey Politics
